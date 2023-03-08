Culver’s gears up for St. Patrick’s Day with seasonal menu items

The iconic mint shake and mixer from Culver's!
The iconic mint shake and mixer from Culver's!(Chris Hynes Photography | Culver's)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Move over, Shamrock Shake; Culver’s mint shake is here!

The restaurant chain has two holiday favorites available: Reubens and Mint Fresh Frozen Custard.

Those looking to partake in the St. Patrick’s Day fun can treat themselves to these menu items:

  • Grilled Reuben Melt – Available year-round, the Grilled Reuben Melt features hand-trimmed, lean corned beef, cured in delicately seasoned brine, and slow-cooked. Melted Wisconsin Swiss sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing round out the sandwich between two pieces of lightly buttered, toasted rye bread.
  • Mint Fresh Frozen Custard favorites – Here are a variety of ways to get a fresh, minty treat any day:
    Mint Shakes - Fresh vanilla frozen custard hand blended with milk and mint syrup
    Flavors of the Day – Three Fresh Frozen Custard flavors on Culver’s Flavor of the Day lineup feature mint as a main ingredient: Andes Mint Avalanche, Mint Explosion and Mint Oreo. Guests can check their local restaurant’s Flavor of the Day calendar to see when the flavors are up next, or check the in-restaurant freezer for pints to go!
    Minty mix-ins – Mint syrup and Andes pieces highlight mix-ins for a festive Concrete Mixer

