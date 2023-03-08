Culver’s gears up for St. Patrick’s Day with seasonal menu items

Mint Fresh Frozen Custard favorites – Here are a variety of ways to get a fresh, minty treat any day:

Mint Shakes - Fresh vanilla frozen custard hand blended with milk and mint syrup

Flavors of the Day – Three Fresh Frozen Custard flavors on Culver’s Flavor of the Day lineup feature mint as a main ingredient: Andes Mint Avalanche, Mint Explosion and Mint Oreo. Guests can check their local restaurant’s Flavor of the Day calendar to see when the flavors are up next, or check the in-restaurant freezer for pints to go!

Minty mix-ins – Mint syrup and Andes pieces highlight mix-ins for a festive Concrete Mixer

