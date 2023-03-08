Antisemitic flyers distributed in Kent County

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Antisemitic flyers are working their way around a Michigan neighborhood.

The flyers blame Jews for everything from the war in Ukraine to the 911 attacks on the World Trade Center.

According to our sister station in Grand Rapids, WOOD-TV, the man who distributed the flyers in at least two Kent County communities is not from western Michigan. Police identified the suspect as a 43-year-old man from Mount Morris, a town north of Flint in Genesee County.

Authorities tracked the man down from surveillance video in one of the subdivisions he visited.

“The second I saw that.. it made me.. goosebumps all over and just this really disgusting feeling. I didn’t want any part of it in my home. I want nothing to do with that... any of that sentiment,” said Katie Harrington, a Caledonia resident.

“These anti-semitic flyers blame the Jewish community for everything, starting COVID, owning banks, starting every major ill that the world has seen,” said Carolyn Normandin, of the Anti-Defamation League.

The sheriff’s department is investigating whether the distribution of the flyers constitutes littering.

