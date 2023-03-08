Another portion of Douglas Road scheduled to close later this month

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Get ready for another traffic disruption along a well-traveled road in St. Joseph County…

Signage indicates that Douglas Road will be closed between Ironwood Road and Carmichael Drive on or around March 20.

It’s the third phase and third long closure on a project to expand Douglas to four lanes. There’s no word on how long this section of Douglas will be closed.

Once work is completed in this section, crews will begin the next phase of the project from Carmichael to State Road 23.

