42-year-old man arrested after police search home, recover 20 guns

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A Michigan man was arrested after a search warrant was issued on his home and over twenty firearms were confiscated.

According to the Berrien Township Police Department, authorities executed a search warrant in the 1700 block of E. Britain Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. During the search, officers located twenty firearms in the house. A 42-year-old Benton Harbor resident was arrested on numerous firearm charges related to the search. A second individual was arrested on unrelated charges.

Police then searched a residence in connection to the Benton Township home, where they recovered six more guns.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Benton Township Police Department at 269-925-1135.

