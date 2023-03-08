3 Michigan City men arrested, charged with armed robbery

Brian Young Jr., Daveon Troutman, and Jared Higginbotham
Brian Young Jr., Daveon Troutman, and Jared Higginbotham(Michigan City Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three Michigan City men have been charged with armed robbery after police say they robbed another man back in late February.

According to the Michigan City Police Department, one of its officers was patrolling the Eastport area in the early morning hours of Feb. 21 when he heard someone yelling for help. The officer found a 22-year-old man who said he was the victim of an armed robbery near the intersection of Michigan Boulevard and Ridgeland Avenue.

The victim was able to provide a description of the three suspects and the vehicle they were in. Officers located the suspect vehicle, which contained all three suspects, approximately an hour later in the 600 block of Black Oak Drive.

All three suspects — identified as 23-year-old Brian Young Jr., 21-year-old Daveon Troutman, and 20-year-old Jared Higginbotham — were taken into custody. Police also recovered two handguns, ammunition, and other evidentiary items from the suspect vehicle.

Young is charged with armed robbery and unlawful carrying of a handgun. Troutman is charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and possession of marijuana. Higginbotham is charged with armed robbery.

Bond was initially set at $25,000 cash-only for all three men.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to contact Lt. Anna Painter of the Investigative Division at 219-874-3221 Ext. 1077 or by email at apainter@emichigancity.com.

