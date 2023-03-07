Washington seniors lead Panthers to Sectional title

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Washington Panthers are Sectional champions in boys basketball after upsetting Marian, who is ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, then beating Saint Joe to cut down the nets for the first time since 2010.

And it’s only fitting that the core of Washington’s seniors — Marcus Northern, Terrence Reid, and Tyshaun Grundy — get one last chance to play on their home court, as the Panthers will host Regionals this upcoming Saturday.

16 Sports caught up with the team on Tuesday afternoon to ask them why this was the core to get the job done after winning just seven games two seasons ago.

“We did everything together. We went bowling, we’re just a different group. We’re very unique,” Northern said. “We like to joke around and have fun, but when it’s time to lock in, we lock in. So, I think that’s what sets us apart.”

Grundy agreed.

“Words can’t explain how I feel,” Grundy said. “Two years ago, we won seven games, and we all stayed the course.”

Reid added that the group’s bond dates back to long before any of them had ever put on a Panthers uniform.

“We all started from the (Martin Luther) King Center,” Reid said. “We all started playing with each other there when we were really little, and then we built our bond up from there. We always fought with each other, and that just ended up working out in our favor.”

The Panthers will take on John Glenn, who won the Knox Sectional after pulling off an upset of Class 3A No. 10 Tippecanoe Valley. Tipoff at the Great Western Forum on Saturday is set for 4 p.m.

