Warsaw, Winona Lake named in top ‘50 Most Charming Towns’ in US

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WNDU) - When asked to name the most charming small town in Indiana, folks may not agree, but Home and Garden Television thinks they might have the answer.

HGTV recently named Warsaw and its neighboring town Winona Lake as one of the 50 most charming small towns in the U.S., but don’t let the small-town moniker fool you; Winona Lake has all the amenities that you’d find in a big city.

“Because we’re kind of contiguous to Warsaw, we get a lot of orthopedic personnel that comes to visit, come to be involved in those business operations,” says Craig Allebach, Town Manager for Winona Lake. “So, as they are here, they may be eating in our restaurants, or they want to do some recreational (activities), either walking, biking, or coming to the beach, or coming to the splash pad, so we have something here for everyone.”

Founded in 1881 on Eagle Lake, later renamed Winona Lake, the town served as a resort and retreat destination for Christian revivals, drawing crowds of up to 250,000 people.

Former Chicago White Stockings Outfielder Billy Sunday moved his family to Winona Lake in 1911, popularizing the town further as a prominent lakefront community.

“You truly do get a senseless piece of time when you are here; it’s like going back to another world,” says Nick Hauck, Managing Director for The Village at Winona. “We have everything to offer that everybody (else) has, but you’re not rushed to go do that. Time is a leisure here, and you can pick your pace of what you want to do.”

In the early 1900s, many famous people performed in Winona Lake. These included Indiana poet James Whitcomb Riley, politician William Jennings Bryan, and Helen Keller.

Nowadays, besides the highly rated restaurants, unique shops, and live performances, locals say the best things about Winona Lake can be found simply by walking outside their homes.

“Since Warsaw is the orthopedic capital of the Nation, and we’re right adjacent to that, we do have a lot of the amenities that some of the larger towns have,” Hauck noted. “We have greenways; we have 10 miles of mountain bike trails. We have lake access, which a lot of people don’t have, so it’s just a great environment to raise a family and live in.”

The town highlights amenities that improve the quality of life for its residents, like walking and biking trails, lake access, summer festivals, and various sporting venues to keep locals active and healthy.

“It’s Kind of neat when you can bring your whole family here, and one person can ride their bike, another person can walk, one could be on the mountain bike trail, the kids could be in the splash pad or the beach, maybe the parents are pickleball players or maybe their tennis players or maybe their basketball players,” Allebach explained. “So, we kind of have all those things that are available that everybody could go right from here out and enjoy all the amenities that we have.”

One resident told 16 News Now that her family would never leave the small lake community.

“We love the trail system,” says Winona Lake Resident Cindy Leininger. “We live on the other side of the trail system, and we can bike and walk our dogs over here, shop, and eat out at all these amazing restaurants; it’s fabulous. I really would not leave Winona Lake. We love it that much.”

Leininger also told 16 News Now that they were honored by the town’s top 50 selection and are looking forward to welcoming out-of-towners to come and experience the best that Winona Lake offers.

Town Manager Allebach says that Winona Lake is constantly making changes and improvements. The town plans to build a new town center near Stonehenge Golf Course. They are also adding to the trail system to connect the east side of town to the west.

Winona Lake has a population of 5053 people (2020).

The Winona Lake Historic District was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1993.

