The Villages of Indiana to host annual Diaper Day

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Diapers cost on average $70 to $80 a month, which can put a huge financial burden on families.

It’s a sad reality that The Villages of Indiana is hoping to change through their annual Diaper Day.

The event will take place on March 15th, but they are accepting donations now.

This goal this year is to collect 60,000 diapers statewide.

“We always need all sizes but right now our biggest need is probably 4, 5, 6 and the pull-on, like the training pants,” said Misty Craft, licensing case manager for The Villages.

You can drop off a diaper donation at the Elkhart Villages Office located at 3132 Old U.S. 20.

You can also purchase an item on their Amazon wish list by clicking here.

