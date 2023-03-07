Victim identified in deadly South Bend house fire last week

By Maria Catanzarite and 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the St. Joseph County Coroner’s Office have identified the man who died in a house fire last week in South Bend.

The South Bend Fire Department was called just before 11:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, to the 700 block of S. 35th Street. Crews quickly entered the home and found two people who were 10-15 feet away from the front door.

One of the victims, who has been identified as 59-year-old Thomas Reynolds, was pronounced dead. Preliminary autopsy information indicates Reynolds likely died from smoke inhalation.

A family member told 16 News Now that Reynolds’ son was also found inside the home. Fire officials say he was unconscious and had to be flown to an Indianapolis-area hospital. The boy’s condition is currently unknown.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

