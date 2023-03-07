South Bend Expo for Women to host 2023 ‘Ladies Day Out Celebration’

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A “first-of-its-kind” event is headed to the Century Center.

The 2023 “Ladies Day Out Celebration” will be held at the Discovery Ballroom at the Century Center on March 28 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

An expected 3,000 attendees will get the chance to peruse over 60 vendors, as well as get a chance to support local designers, artists, retailers, and area nonprofits. The event will feature shopping, product sampling, fashion shows, art, health and wellness demonstrations, and rejuvenation services. There will also be a bar with specialty drinks, food, and door prizes. There will even be giveaways every 15 minutes!

Tickets are $5 at the door. Discounted tickets are available at Martin’s Super Markets, and on social media.

To learn more about the event or to purchase tickets, click here.

