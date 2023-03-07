Potawatomi Zoo announces death of beloved tiger

(Potawatomi Zoo)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend says its beloved Amur tiger, Glinda, unexpectedly passed away.

In a Facebook post, the zoo says Glinda had been showing signs of a previously unknown mobility issue over the past week, so vet and animal care staff decided to do a medical procedure that required anesthesia. Unfortunately, zoo officials say Glinda didn’t survive the procedure.

After a necropsy, it was discovered that she had a large, inoperable mass attached to the lower part of her heart. Officials say a large mass was near her spine and was the cause of her mobility issues. It also weakened her heart’s ability to manage the anesthesia.

Glinda had lived at the Potawatomi Zoo for the last seven years. Five of those years were with her three sisters.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

