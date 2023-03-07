People gather for a ‘Save Portage Manor’ town hall Monday night

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “Save Portage Manor” was the message at a town hall Monday night.

Residents and community leaders gathered at the St. Joseph County Public Library to discuss ways they can keep the building open.

As 16 News Now shared last week, some officials said the county has already paid its fair share to support Portage Manor.

Now there is discussion about looking for a private developer to take over ownership.

“We just want to let people know that we don’t want our home taken away from us,” said Resident Mark Huffman.

St. Joe County Attorney Mike Misch said it will cost $40 million dollars for a new building and the transition phase, and said this is not a feasible option.

That is why there has been talk about re-housing residents.

“There have been people who have gone to other housing places that hasn’t worked out for them and then they end up right back at Portage Manor again and these people won’t have that to fall back on,” said Huffman.

Todd Zeiger, who is with Indiana Landmarks, said Portage Manor is “an important place and these souls need this place.”

Zeiger admitted the building needs renovations but said it is not as bad as some are making it out to be.

“Because it’s a solid building. It needs some help, but it is a very strong building. Nine million in that building would go a lot further than building something new,” said Robyn Challinor, former administrator of Portage Manor.

Others suggested new ownership, like a private community partner.

“I feel for everybody who has worked out there. People have worked very hard, all the residents and all that, but we just can’t sustain it anymore,” said St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter in an interview last week.

During the town hall, some county officials brought up new funding, like leveraging cash reserves and three million in transition funding.

They also brought up enhancing the current facility and converting a portion into compliance with Medicaid waiver requirements.

“And we worked really hard for a couple of years to get a solid plan, so that’s why I am so frustrated too because I know there’s a better plan. All of the information isn’t out to the public. It’s really hard for our new elected officials to vote on something that they haven’t even got to evaluate fully,” said Challinor.

St. Joseph County Council Member Amy Drake said in part, “The Portage Manor issue is a hard one, and while I would love if we could find a solution, it’s so complex and I don’t see an easy answer...I think we are still open to a solution should one present itself, but as of this point, we don’t think we have found one.”

Monday night’s town hall was hosted by the Save Portage Manor citizens’ group and the NAACP of South Bend.

St. Joseph County Commissioner Deb Fleming was in attendance.

Commissioners are meeting Tuesday morning, and Portage Manor could be brought up.

