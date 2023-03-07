Officials in LaPorte County issue warning about phone call scam targeting the elderly

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says an old scam has resurfaced in which elderly citizens are being preyed upon and swindled out of a lot of money.

Officials say they have received several reports from LaPorte County residents who received a telephone call from someone that was claiming to be a relative or a representative of their relative. That caller then reportedly tells the person they, or whom they represent, are incarcerated, and need money.

According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, an elderly citizen in the county received one of these phone calls last week. Officials say that person continued to speak with the scammers throughout the day as they provided additional directions due to their concern for their relative.

The citizen then withdrew a large sum of money from a bank. That same day, a white male named “Ethan”, who was wearing black clothing and sunglasses, arrived at the citizen’s residence on foot to collect the money.

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging all citizens to speak with their elderly family members and friends to make them aware of this scam. In addition, they’re asking you to share the following tips with them so they can avoid be scammed:

  • Be suspicious of strange, or out of the normal, telephone calls
  • Don’t act quickly; scams are based on fear and urgency
  • Never reveal personal information
  • Stop and talk with a trustworthy person

The Better Business Bureau also says the best advice for those who receive these types of calls is to hang up and call the police or jail directly to find out if their relative is actually incarcerated.

You’re asked to report all frauds, scams, and bad business practices to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission by clicking here.

