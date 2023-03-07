Michigan GOP pushes back against gun legislation in wake of MSU shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s been nearly a month since students and advocates took to the State Capitol to protest for gun safety and reform in the wake of the Michigan State University shooting.

On Tuesday, multiple Republican lawmakers in Michigan pushed back on proposed gun legislation.

During a press conference, multiple lawmakers rejected bills in both the House and Senate aimed toward gun control in the state. One lawmaker said these laws would actually make Michiganders less safe.

“And even in the face of tragedy, we must find solutions that do not include suppressing our God-given rights to personal safety,” said Kristina Karamo, the Michigan Republican Party chairwoman. “And the measures that the Democratic party are pushing make Michiganders less safe, in the event of an emergency.”

Currently, those Republicans are targeting 13 different House bills, and 11 Senate bills that they feel are going against the Second Amendment.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

