Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Eugene Scott

By Christine Karsten
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A young man doing what he was known to do, snowmobiling around South Bend, only to be gunned down.

In today’s Michiana Unsolved, Christine Karsten looks at the 2021 homicide of Eugene Scott.

It was around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, when South Bend Police were called to the 1200 block of N. Brookfield Street for a ShotSpotter notification.

“Residents had also called in saying they heard shots fired,” says Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers.

When officers arrived, they found a snowmobile idling in the alleyway. Next to that snowmobile, 22-year-old Eugene Scott, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

“A lot of his family and friends knew him as Gino, so I want to make sure we highlight that name as well for those that maybe know his as Gino,” says Lt. Miller.

Eugene Scott
Eugene Scott(WNDU)

As the investigation continued, law enforcement was able to obtain photos of three potential suspects they are still looking to identify.

“Male black, maybe 18, around that age. Maybe a little younger, a little older. This car as well is a suspect vehicle. It was seen in the area. Trying to identify this as well. That is a red, four door sedan. So, what we know, this car and these individuals were in the area and seen before and after leaving that area,” says Lt. Miller.

Police say it was not out of the ordinary for Eugene to ride around on a snowmobile. They also say there were no know problems with Eugene or his family members.

If you know anything, you are asked to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers. You can call 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP, you can use your smart phone, you can head to the Michiana Crime Stoppers’ website. Every single tip is 100 percent anonymous.

“We are pleading with our community to step up, speak out and speak out against this violence. It is senseless and it is tearing us apart, and we have got to work together to not just solve the cases we have, but stop it from happening in the future as well,” adds Lt. Kayla Miller.

If your anonymous tip leads to the solving of this case or an arrest, you are eligible for a $2,500 dollar cash reward.

Meanwhile, Christine Karsten sat down with Lt. Miller to learn more about the case. You can watch their full conversation at the video attached to the top of this story.

