Man arrested, charged in deadly shooting of security guard

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say a man has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a security guard at a parking garage in the city on Sunday night.

Derrick Pratcher was arrested in Vandalia, Mich., on Monday night. St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter says charges against Pratcher were filed at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Pratcher is charged with murder, unlawful possession as firearm misdemeanor, unlawful possession of firearm as a felon, and a firearm enhancement. If found guilty of that firearm enhancement, he could be sentenced to an additional five to 20 years.

Officers were called just after 11:20 p.m. on Sunday to the Wayne Street parking garage in the 100 block of E. Wayne Street to investigate a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man, identified as 62-year-old Robert Pulliam, Jr., suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Pulliam was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified.

According to the South Bend Police Department, Pulliam was working for a security company contracted by the City of South Bend when he noticed a suspicious person and suspicious activity in the parking garage. Police say the two had an encounter that ultimately led to Pulliam being shot.

According to officials, law enforcement tracked the Hertz rental car that Pratcher was driving and located him in Vandalia. He is currently being housed at the Cass County Jail and must be extradited to face charges in St. Joseph County, Ind.

Pratcher has a court appearance on Wednesday in Cassopolis.

