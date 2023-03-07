Gov. Whitmer signs ‘Lowering MI Costs Plan’ into law

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill 4001 into law, which seeks to give a tax break to seniors and working families.

The new law would roll back the retirement tax, and would increase the working families tax credit.

“Right now, families are facing the pinch and having tough conversations about how to make ends meet,” Gov. Whitmer said in a press release. “Today, I am proud to sign a $1 billion tax cut for seniors and working families.”

House Bill 4001 amends the Income Tax Act to phase out the retirement tax over four years and ultimately deliver an average of $1,000 to 500,000 households. The bill also equalizes the exemption on both public and private pensions.

The bill also quintuples the Michigan Working Families Tax Credit match of the federal Earned Income Tax Credit to 30%, up from 6%. This expansion will deliver an average combined tax refund of $3,150 to 700,000 families, directly impacting nearly one million kids – almost half the kids in Michigan.

The bill signing comes as Whitmer presented her 2024 fiscal budget recommendation.

