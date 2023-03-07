Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen ISP trooper

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing all flags in the state to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, March 11, in honor of fallen Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey, who was killed in the line of duty last week.

That’s the same day as Bailey’s funeral. According to our reporting partners at WPTA in Fort Wayne, Gov. Holcomb encourages all business and residents in Indiana to lower their flags to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday.

Bailey, 50, of Auburn was assisting other drivers on I-69 in DeKalb County during a weather-related traffic backup on March 3 when he learned of a vehicle fleeing officers that was approaching his location.

Bailey was struck by the suspect vehicle as he attempted to lay down stop sticks to de-escalate the chase. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation has established an official memorial fund to honor Bailey, who was a nearly 16-year veteran of ISP. Donations can be made under the “Master Trooper James R. Bailey” section by clicking here. Donations can also be made on Venmo by sending to: @Indiana-Fallen-Heroes

Bailey is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

Indiana State Police Master Trooper James R. Bailey
Indiana State Police Master Trooper James R. Bailey(Indiana State Police)

