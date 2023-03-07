FLOTUS Jill Biden visits Ivy Tech campus in Valparaiso

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WNDU) - First Lady Jill Biden visited the Hoosier state on Monday.

Her trip to Ivy Tech in Valparaiso had been rescheduled from mid-February. She was accompanied by officials from the departments of energy and labor. The first lady met with faculty, staff, and students, learning about wind turbines and solar panels as part of the renewable energy program.

“Two years ago, my husband, President Biden, made a promise to rebuild the middle class, and you know what that exactly does? Who does that is community colleges. And as Joe has said, they provide the best career training in America,” Jill Biden said.

The first lady said programs like the one at Ivy Tech provide grads with, “good paying jobs,” and are “protecting the planet for the next generation.”

