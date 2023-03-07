FLOTUS Jill Biden visits Ivy Tech campus in Valparaiso

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WNDU) - First Lady Jill Biden visited the Hoosier state on Monday.

Her trip to Ivy Tech in Valparaiso had been rescheduled from mid-February. She was accompanied by officials from the departments of energy and labor. The first lady met with faculty, staff, and students, learning about wind turbines and solar panels as part of the renewable energy program.

“Two years ago, my husband, President Biden, made a promise to rebuild the middle class, and you know what that exactly does? Who does that is community colleges. And as Joe has said, they provide the best career training in America,” Jill Biden said.

The first lady said programs like the one at Ivy Tech provide grads with, “good paying jobs,” and are “protecting the planet for the next generation.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security guard identified as victim of deadly shooting at South Bend parking garage
2 dead in LaPorte County crash
An infant was legally surrendered at the Cleveland Twp. Fire Department's baby box.
Newborn legally surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Box in Elkhart County
Devonce Whitesides
Violent felon arrested after traffic stop in LaPorte County
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Starting to dry; Cooler Tuesday but sunny

Latest News

Sen. Tammy Baldwin wants cow’s milk to be the only milk
Sen. Tammy Baldwin pushes for legislation that would require relabeling of plant-based milks following release of new FDA guidance 
The South Dakota Senate State Affairs committee.
SD Senate committee defeats petition signature requirement bill
Indiana Senator Mike Braun formally announced his run for governor in 2024.
Sen. Braun: Biden must declassify lab leak intel
U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin
Rep. Elissa Slotkin announces Senate campaign