First Alert Weather: Sunshine through midweek; Messy Friday ahead

Temperatures will rinse and repeat Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the mid-40s. Accumulating snow is likely Friday morning.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Clouds decrease and will allow for a sun-filled day. High 45F. Low 26F. Wind NE at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High around 45F. Low 28F. Wind ENE at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Another rinse-and-repeat forecast with partly cloudy skies. Becoming mostly cloudy late in the day. High 45F. Low 32F. Wind E at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Snow showers in the morning will transition to rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snowfall accumulation is likely mainly north of U.S. 30, but it is still too early to talk about snowfall amounts. Around 0.25 to 0.50″ of water can be expected from this Friday’s system. High 37F Low 24F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: Our Friday system moves out by Saturday morning, but cooler air funnels into Michiana. High temperatures will struggle to make it out of the mid-30s this weekend with overnight lows in the 20s. A slight chance of snow showers will move in for the second half of Sunday as a fast-moving system approaches the Great Lakes. Daylight saving time begins Sunday, March 12th. Clocks go forward one hour from 1:59 AM to 3:00 AM.

