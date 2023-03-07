FBI: Information wanted in regard to Kalamazoo woman’s disappearance

PORTAGE, Mich. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a missing woman from Kalamazoo County.

According to the FBI Detroit Field Office, 35-year-old Heather Mae Kelley has been missing from Portage since Dec. 10, 2022. Kelley has brown eyes with blonde hair, is 5′8″, and weighs 125 lbs. There is evidence to suggest that she may have been the victim of a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748, or the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269-329-4567. Those with information can also leave a tip online here.

