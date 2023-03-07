Elkhart Salvation Army to give away 100 pairs of shoes to senior citizens

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Salvation Army of Elkhart is partnering with the Shoe Carnival of Elkhart to provide gift cards to purchase new shoes for senior citizens!

The Salvation Army is assisting 100 low-income seniors who are in need of a new pair of shoes.

On March 30, 100 seniors will be given a gift card and a 20% discount from Shoe Carnival to shop from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Shoe Carnival is located at 205 C.R. 6 in Elkhart.

Those interested in the event should contact the Salvation Army of Elkhart at 574-970-0088.

