Apartment fire in 4000 block of Hickory Road
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Fire Department is currently on-scene for a fire in an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Hickory Road, according to dispatch.
The call for the fire came in around 11:40p.m. It is still not reported to be under control.
Please avoid the area.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
