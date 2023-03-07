Apartment fire in 4000 block of Hickory Road

The Mishawaka Fire Department responds to a fire in the 4000 block of Hickory Rd
The Mishawaka Fire Department responds to a fire in the 4000 block of Hickory Rd(Tyler Wood)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Fire Department is currently on-scene for a fire in an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Hickory Road, according to dispatch.

The call for the fire came in around 11:40p.m. It is still not reported to be under control.

Please avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security guard identified as victim of deadly shooting at South Bend parking garage
An infant was legally surrendered at the Cleveland Twp. Fire Department's baby box.
Newborn legally surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Box in Elkhart County
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Starting to dry; Cooler Tuesday but sunny
Hearing rescheduled for animal rescue operator in Michigan City
One of the adult mentors gives students instructions during the FIRST Robotics Competition at...
‘Next generation of problem-solvers’ : Penn High School hosts FIRST Robotics Competition

Latest News

Residents and community leaders gathered at the St. Joseph County Public Library for a "Save...
People gather for a ‘Save Portage Manor’ town hall Monday night
Michiana basketball highlights 3/6
Michiana basketball highlights 3/6
Elkhart Salvation Army to give away 100 pairs of shoes to senior citizens
Emergency crews responding to fire in downtown Elkhart.
9 injured in downtown Elkhart house fire Friday night