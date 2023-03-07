Apartment fire in 4000 block of Hickory Road

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Fire Department is currently on-scene for a fire in an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Hickory Road, according to dispatch.

The call for the fire came in around 11:40p.m. It is still not reported to be under control.

Please avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

