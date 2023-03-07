9 injured in downtown Elkhart house fire Friday night

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The injury count has increased from five people to nine after a fire erupted from a house in downtown Elkhart last Friday night.

According to the Elkhart Police Department, nine people suffered non-life-threatening injuries following the fire. An investigation reveals that officers Bryce Moore and Gavin Headley were responding to an unrelated call in the area when they noticed fire coming from the third floor of a house in the 200 block of Jefferson Street around 9 p.m.

A woman outside the building indicated that there were still people inside, and the officers proceeded to enter and evacuate the building. Officers worked quickly from the basement up to the smoke-filled third floor of the home, where they helped assist a woman down the stairs.

Chief Kris Seymore commended both Ptl. Moore and Ptl. Headly, as well as Cpl. Nathanael Eddy, who helped clear the basement of the home.

A man was arrested during the evacuation for impeding the rescue efforts of the police. The man, identified as 27-year-old Zackary Freel, of Goshen, was arrested after allegedly blocking Ptl. Moore from helping to rescue a woman from the burning third floor.

Once outside the building, Freel continued to create a disturbance, refused to leave the area, and prevented officers from attending to the fire victims.

The Elkhart County Jail has forwarded Freel’s preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and refusing to leave an emergency area to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for formal consideration.

An investigation is still underway.

