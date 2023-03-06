Trial date set for alleged bank robber

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - A trial date has been set for a man arrested for bank robbery in LaPorte County.

Prosecutors charged 64-year-old Charles Rootes Jr. with a single count of robbery as a level 5 felony.

Rootes made his initial court appearance Friday.

His trial is scheduled for February of next year.

Officers say Rootes robbed the First Source bank in La Crosse the afternoon of Feb. 24.

He went into the bank, gave instructions to the teller, and after a brief exchange, he left with about $6,000.

According to court papers, he was on parole for previous bank robberies when he robbed the La Crosse bank.

He remains jailed on a $15,000 cash bond and faces up to six years if convicted.

