South Bend Police investigating shooting in Wayne Street parking garage

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police Officers and Detectives are currently on-scene to investigate a shooting at the Wayne Street Parking Garage in downtown South Bend.

It occurred around 11:20p.m. on Sunday, March 5. One person was found suffering from what looked like gunshot wounds. The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

Please avoid the area. If you typically park in Wayne Street Parking Garage during the week, you will need to find alternative parking on the morning of Monday, March 6.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be reported as it is known.

