South Bend Cubs selling limited amount of Opening Night VIP ticket packages

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs are selling a limited amount of Opening Night VIP ticket packages ahead of their first game at Four Winds Field this upcoming season.

Opening night is scheduled for April 11 against the Beloit Sky Carp. The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

The Opening Night VIP ticket package includes:

A seat in the Budweiser Picnic Garden

Two hour all-you-can-eat ballpark buffet (includes soda, lemonade, and water)

Two drink vouchers good for Bud Light or Budweiser (must be at least 21 years old)

Limited edition Cubs 2023 Series T-Shirt

Those who purchase the package will receive a voucher to exchange at the Cubs Den Team Store for their shirt. Shirts will be available for pickup beginning April 3.

Opening Night VIP tickets are $40, plus a $4.50 fee, each. There are only 200 of them available, so you have to act fast!

To purchase your VIP tickets, click here.

Individual game tickets for all home games will be available starting on Wednesday, March 8, at 10 a.m.

