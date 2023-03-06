Sectionals wrap up Monday for Indiana high school boys basketball

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Sectionals conclude on Monday night for our local Indiana high school boys basketball teams.

While some Sectional finals took place on Saturday, others pushed their championships back to Monday night after a winter storm on Friday caused a rash of postponements.

Here’s a look at Monday night’s championship matchups:

CLASS 4A

Sectional 3 (LaPorte)

Michigan City vs. Mishawaka, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 4 (Elkhart)

Penn vs. Northridge, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Sectional 20 (NorthWood)

West Noble vs. NorthWood, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Sectional 35 (Westview)

Westview vs. Central Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High School

District playoffs begin Monday for Michigan high school boys basketball

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Here's a full list of scores and bracket updates from districts involving our local teams.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame hockey eliminated from Big Ten Tourney following series loss to Michigan State

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Sunday night’s loss likely marked the end of Notre Dame’s season.

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs selling Opening Night VIP ticket packages

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The ticket includes a two-hour all-you-can-eat ballpark buffet, two drink vouchers (21+), and a limited edition Cubs 2023 Series T-Shirt.

Football

Brian Mason leaving ND Football for pro gig with Colts

Updated: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:51 AM EST
|
By Drew Sanders
It’ll be the first pro gig for Mason, who spent the last 15 years coaching at the college level.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Do-or-die game 3 Sunday for Notre Dame Hockey

Updated: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:25 AM EST
|
By Drew Sanders
Notre Dame struck first, but Michigan State laughed last on Saturday as the Spartans rattled off four unanswered goals to bury the Irish in their own building by a final score of 4-2.

Basketball

Irish go out with a whimper in regular season finale; lose to Clemson 87-64

Updated: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:11 AM EST
|
By Drew Sanders
Just days after an impassioned performance in head coach Mike Brey’s home finale led Notre Dame to a win over top-25 opponent Pittsburgh, the team fell flat in a road contest with Clemson, losing by 23.

Basketball

Notre Dame blown out in ACC semis; now await tournament fate

Updated: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:04 AM EST
|
By Drew Sanders
The Notre Dame women’s basketball team saw its bid for an ACC tournament title come to an end on Saturday afternoon, as they were blown out by Louisville 64-38.

High School

MHSAA Girls Basketball District finals: Eddies win 5th straight

Updated: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:29 AM EST
|
By Matt Loch
For a fifth straight year, the Edwardsburg Eddies are district champions, knocking off Dowagiac 42-22 on Friday night for the Division 2 District 47 title.

Notre Dame

Irish top MSU in game 1 of B1G Quarterfinals

Updated: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:23 AM EST
|
By Matt Loch
The Notre Dame hockey team beat Michigan State, 1-0 to take a series lead in the Big Ten Conference Tournament.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame tops NC State to reach ACC semifinals

Updated: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press
Sonia Citron had 28 points for a season-high scoring output for the second straight game, helping the Fighting Irish beat three-time reigning champion NC State 66-60 in Friday’s quarterfinals at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.