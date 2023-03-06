Sectionals wrap up Monday for Indiana high school boys basketball

(WNDU) - Sectionals conclude on Monday night for our local Indiana high school boys basketball teams.

While some Sectional finals took place on Saturday, others pushed their championships back to Monday night after a winter storm on Friday caused a rash of postponements.

Here’s a look at Monday night’s championship matchups:

CLASS 4A

Sectional 3 (LaPorte)

Michigan City vs. Mishawaka, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 4 (Elkhart)

Penn vs. Northridge, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Sectional 20 (NorthWood)

West Noble vs. NorthWood, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Sectional 35 (Westview)

Westview vs. Central Noble, 7:30 p.m.

