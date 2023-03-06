Restaurant Week underway in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - People are taking advantage of some good deals when it comes to dining out!

It’s officially “Restaurant Week” in Niles from March 6 to March 12!

Businesses such as Apothica Teas, Iron Shoe Distillery, Front Street Pizza Pub, and many more are offering $11, $22, and $33 deals. To participate, just ask your server about their Niles Restaurant Week specials.

To learn more about the specials and participating businesses, click here.

