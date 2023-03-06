Notre Dame hockey eliminated from Big Ten Tourney following series loss to Michigan State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame and Michigan State hockey was a very even matchup all season, and in their opening round matchup of the Big Ten Tournament, they needed all three games in the best-of-three series to determine a winner.

Unfortunately for fans of the home team, the winner would not be the Fighting Irish.

After picking up a 1-0 win in game one thanks to the efforts of goalie Ryan Bischel, who racked up 18 saves in the third period alone, the Spartans put up four goals apiece in games two and three. Michigan State ended up winning both of those games 4-2.

Sunday night’s loss likely marked the end of Notre Dame’s season. The Irish are 16-16-5 on the season, which likely won’t be good enough to get them an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament.

