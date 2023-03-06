Notre Dame hockey eliminated from Big Ten Tourney following series loss to Michigan State

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame and Michigan State hockey was a very even matchup all season, and in their opening round matchup of the Big Ten Tournament, they needed all three games in the best-of-three series to determine a winner.

Unfortunately for fans of the home team, the winner would not be the Fighting Irish.

After picking up a 1-0 win in game one thanks to the efforts of goalie Ryan Bischel, who racked up 18 saves in the third period alone, the Spartans put up four goals apiece in games two and three. Michigan State ended up winning both of those games 4-2.

Sunday night’s loss likely marked the end of Notre Dame’s season. The Irish are 16-16-5 on the season, which likely won’t be good enough to get them an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Irish top MSU in game 1 of B1G Quarterfinals

Updated: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:23 AM EST
|
By Matt Loch
The Notre Dame hockey team beat Michigan State, 1-0 to take a series lead in the Big Ten Conference Tournament.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame tops NC State to reach ACC semifinals

Updated: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press
Sonia Citron had 28 points for a season-high scoring output for the second straight game, helping the Fighting Irish beat three-time reigning champion NC State 66-60 in Friday’s quarterfinals at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Notre Dame

Irish to host Michigan State in best-of-3 series to open Big Ten Tournament

Updated: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST
|
By Matt Loch
The Notre Dame hockey team will take the ice for its first game of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday night at Compton Family Ice Arena.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame women’s hoops to face NC State in ACC Tournament quarterfinals

Updated: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST
|
By Matt Loch
The Notre Dame women’s basketball team will begin its quest to punch an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon.

Notre Dame

Gino Guidugli hired as next quarterbacks coach for Notre Dame

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST
|
By Matt Loch
Guidugli will reunite with Marcus Freeman after the two caches spent four seasons together at Cincinnati.

Notre Dame

Mike Brey prepares for final game at Purcell Pavilion on Wednesday

Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST
|
By Matt Loch
An era at Notre Dame that lasted 23 years, is coming to a close.