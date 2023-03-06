‘Next generation of problem-solvers;’ Penn High School hosts FIRST Robotics Competition

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn High School welcomed students from all over the state as they hosted the FIRST Robotics Competition sponsored by FIRST Indiana Robotics.

“FIRST Indiana Robotics is the statewide organization that provides FIRST programming here in the state,” says Chris Osborne, Vice President of Programs at FIRST Indiana Robotics. “FIRST is an international organization ‘For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.’ We’re a STEM mentoring Program.”

Using skills they learn in STEM education, or Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, the 34 robotics teams only had seven weeks to design, assemble and code their robots.

“The experience you get through building a robot with your teammates and competing on a field with a bunch of other people that are all just as smart as you and just as passionate as you build up your presentation skills, your soft skills, all sorts of things that you’re not going to get in any other class in your school,” says Jimmy Neubauer, a senior at Penn High School. “We often say that it’s the hardest fun you’re ever going to have.”

The teams then form alliances and compete in a 3-versus-3 double elimination style tournament, using the robots to complete tasks to score points.

“Everyone asks us if this is BattleBots,” Neubauer explained. “It’s not BattleBots; it’s really about trying to do the best with your alliance. There is heavy defense at a higher level of play, like FRC, which is what we compete in. However, it is all about just trying to do the best you can, and anytime a robot breaks, we’re always very quick to go help and assist and give some of our materials to them. Even though you might be against someone in a match, the culture around FIRST is about ‘gracious professionalism,’ meaning that we don’t; it’s not like another sport where you’re going to get mad at another team. As soon as the match is over, ask them if they need help with their robot, all sorts of things like that.”

As part of the program, high school students mentor grade school and middle school students to help them get a head start in the world of robotics.

“Especially this season, we’ve started up many new programs, one of them being Short Circuits,” says Jillian Adams, a senior at Penn High School. “We engaged with 232 third graders across all 11 elementary schools in the PHM district. Over the course of four weeks, we taught these students critical programming and teamwork skills to help them for their future and develop STEM skills for a future in robotics.”

Students tell 16 News Now that joining this program has helped them decide what careers they want to pursue.

“FIRST often says that it is more than just building robots,” Adams said. “I know that when I originally came to Penn and as part of the team, I wanted to go into engineering, but through reaching out to the community, through working with kids, I found so much more excitement in developing their skills and building up the next generation of problem-solvers.”

The students were not the only ones having fun, as the crowd occasionally chanted a rallying cry for their favorite team, shouting, “Red Alliance! Blue Alliance!”

There are three more First Indiana Robotics tournaments over the next month, and teams can earn a chance to compete in the FRC State Championship at Anderson University on April 6-8.

Qualifying teams will head to the World Championship in Houston, TX, on April 20-23.

The Indiana General Assembly resumes Monday, March 6, and will be debating House Bill 1382, which would provide funds to schools to increase robotics programs in the state.

