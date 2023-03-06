Newborn legally surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Box in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two newborns were surrendered within 48 hours of each other last week at two separate firehouses in Indiana, including one right here in Michiana.

Officials with Safe Haven Baby Boxes say the first baby was surrendered at the Cleveland Township Fire Station in Elkhart County, then another baby was surrendered less than two days later at the Wayne Township Fire Station’s baby box in Indianapolis. Officials did not give exact dates or times for when those babies were surrendered.

According to its website, the Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization’s primary goal is to raise awareness of the Safe Haven Law in Indiana, which allows mothers to safely surrender their baby anonymously if they are no older than 30 days old. Baby boxes are safe incubators that have alarm systems, so 911 is notified as soon as a baby is placed inside.

These mark the first two baby box surrenders in Indiana in 2023. Florida and Kentucky have each had one newborn saved via a baby box this year as well.

According to a press release from Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Cleveland Township Fire Chief Mark Travis stated that the Baby Box worked exactly as it was designed to. “Cleveland Township Fire Department is grateful that we were able to provide a safe venue and opportunity for a parent to safely surrender their infant. I am proud of the firefighters for their quick response and professionalism in dealing with this anonymous, lifesaving decision made by this parent.”

26 babies have been placed in a baby box since November 2017. Nationwide, 125 surrenders have resulted from calling the National Safe Haven hotline, 1-866-99BABY1. In 2022, a record eight newborns were surrendered via a baby box.

There are 96 baby box locations across the state of Indiana and 136 baby boxes in the nation.

Officials are expected to release more details at dual press conferences on Monday morning in Elkhart County and Indianapolis.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.