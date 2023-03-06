Funeral, visitation arrangements announced for ISP trooper killed in line of duty

(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Funeral and visitation arrangements have been announced for an Indiana State Police Trooper who was killed in the line of duty this past weekend.

Master Trooper James R. Bailey, 50, of Auburn was assisting other drivers on I-69 in DeKalb County during a weather-related traffic backup on Friday, March 3, when he learned of a vehicle fleeing officers that was approaching his location.

Bailey was struck by the suspect vehicle as he attempted to lay down stop sticks to de-escalate the chase. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

On Monday, Indiana State Police announced finalized arrangements for Bailey’s visitation and funeral. The visitation will take place on Friday, March 10, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the County Line Church of God in Auburn (7716 N. County Line Road E.).

Bailey’s funeral will be held on Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m. at Garrett High School (801 E. Houston Street). He will be buried at Calvary Cemetery in Garrett (600 S. Hamsher Street) immediately following his procession. ISP says the route of the procession is still being determined.

The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation has established an official memorial fund to honor Bailey, who was a nearly 16-year veteran of ISP. Donations can be made under the “Master Trooper James R. Bailey” section by clicking here. Donations can also be made on Venmo by sending to: @Indiana-Fallen-Heroes

Bailey is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

