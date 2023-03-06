Flooding concerns, warnings continue for parts of Michiana

(WNDU) - Flooding concerns and warnings remain in place for some parts of Michiana after a winter storm last Friday brought heavy, wet snow to the area.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, water levels on the Elkhart River in Goshen have reached a “double crest,” meaning they have gone down but are expected to rise again.

Meanwhile, officials with the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana tell The Goshen News that the St. Joseph River at Island Studebaker and American Parks in Elkhart is expected to rise about another foot before cresting Tuesday.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, National Weather Service officials say minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast for the Tippecanoe River near Ora in Starke and Pulaski counties.

The Tippecanoe River was at 12.6 feet Sunday evening and the river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.9 feet early Monday evening. It is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office urges the following precautionary and preparedness actions while flood warnings remain in place:

Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage.

Never allow children to play in or near flood waters.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and local media for further statements and updated forecasts.

Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes.

