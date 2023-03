District playoffs begin Monday for Michigan high school boys basketball

(WNDU) - District playoffs began on Monday night for high school boys basketball teams in Michigan!

Below is a full list of scores and bracket updates from districts involving our local teams.

DIVISION 1

District 13 (Kalamazoo Loy Norrix)

Monday, March 6

St. Joseph at Portage Northern, 7 p.m.

Portage Central at Lakeshore, 7 p.m.

Mattawan at Kalamazoo Loy Norrix, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8

Kalamazoo Central vs. St. Joseph/Portage Northern winner, 5:30 p.m.

Portage Central/Lakeshore winner vs. Mattawan/Kalamazoo Loy Norrix, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Championship, 7 p.m.

District 14 (Battle Creek Central)

Monday, March 6

Battle Creek Harper Creek vs. Coldwater, 5:30 p.m.

Sturgis vs. Richland Gull Lake, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8

Battle Creek Lakeview vs. Battle Creek Harper Creek/Coldwater winner, 5:30 p.m.

Battle Creek Central vs. Sturgis/Richland Gull Lake winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Championship, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 2

District 47 (Niles)

Monday, March 6

Buchanan vs. Dowagiac, 5:30 p.m.

Niles vs. Edwardsburg, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8

Benton Harbor vs. Buchanan/Dowagiac winner, 5:30 p.m.

Berrien Springs vs. Niles/Edwardsburg winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Championship, 7 p.m.

District 48 (Paw Paw)

Monday, March 6

Three Rivers at Paw Paw, 7 p.m.

Constantine at Vicksburg, 7 p.m.

Parchment at Battle Creek Pennfield, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8

Marshall vs. Three Rivers/Paw Paw winner, 5:30 p.m.

Constantine/Vicksburg winner vs. Parchment/Battle Creek Pennfield winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Championship, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 3

District 79 (Watervliet)

Monday, March 6

Coloma vs. Cassopolis, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8

Brandywine vs. Bridgman, 5:30 p.m.

Watervliet vs. Coloma/Cassopolis winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Championship, 7 p.m.

District 80 (Union City)

Monday, March 6

Centreville vs. Quincy, 5:30 p.m.

White Pigeon vs. Union City, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8

Reading vs. Centreville/Quincy winner, 5:30 p.m.

Bronson vs. White Pigeon/Union City winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Championship, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 4

District 117 (Our Lady of the Lake)

Monday, March 6

Countryside Academy vs. New Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan Lutheran vs. Our Lady of the Lake, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8

Eau Claire vs. Countryside Academy/New Buffalo winner, 5:30 p.m.

River Valley vs. Michigan Lutheran/Our Lady of the Lake winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Championship, 7 p.m.

District 118 (Lawrence)

Monday, March 6

Marcellus vs. Kalamazoo Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8

Lawrence vs. Covert, 5:30 p.m.

Howardsville Christian vs. Marcellus/Kalamazoo Heritage Christian winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Championship, 7 p.m.

District 120 (Colon)

Monday, March 6

Athens vs. Burr Oak, 5:30 p.m.

Mendon vs. Coldwater Pansophia Academy, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8

Colon vs. Athens/Burr Oak winner, 5:30 p.m.

Tekonsha vs. Mendon/Coldwater Pansophia Academy winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Championship, 7 p.m.

