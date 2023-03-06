Crowdfunding campaign launched for Bridgman public event space

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - A crowdfunding campaign could help bring a new courtyard to downtown Bridgman.

The event space would be used for live music, community gatherings, pop-up markets, art shows, food truck rallies, and more! The courtyard will be equipped with a pergola, seating, bistro lighting, and public art; all encompassed in a welcoming space. Regular entertainment is planned for each weekend throughout the summer.

Should the campaign reach its goal of $50,000 by April 10, it will receive a matching grant through MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places program.

To donate to the project, click here.

