Animal rescue operator to appear in court Monday

Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:09 PM EST
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Goliath, Gunner, Sweet Pea, and Daisy.

Those are the names of just some of the dogs the owner of a Michigan City animal rescue is accused of neglecting, according to court documents and police.

Prosecutors in LaPorte County charged John Naughton of Michigan City with 11 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty in late January.

He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Monday morning, according to court records...

Naughton’s attorneys appeared in court on his behalf in early February and had his arrest warrant recalled, so he has not been booked into the LaPorte County jail.

Michigan City police said they began investigating Naughton after receiving complaints from concerned citizens and animal groups over the treatment of the dogs at Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue, which Naughton owns.

While the animal rescue lists itself as a non-profit on its Facebook page, police called it a “business” in a news release.

Police previously said the rescue is currently closed and no rescue dogs remain on site.

