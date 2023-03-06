2nd Chance Pet: Zeus

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Zeus!

Zeus is a 9-year-old lab mix who loves belly rubs! To learn more about him, watch the video above!

If you would like to adopt Zeus or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or stop by the shelter at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, visit petrefuge.com.

***For clarification purposes, there is another dog named Zeus at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County who is looking for a new home. He was featured on 16 News Now Saturday Morning.***

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.