2023 St. Joseph County ‘Imagination Library’ contest winners announced

Parent Name: Zuleiva Nunez Child: Ivanna 16 months
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The winners of the 2023 “Imagination Library Photo Contest” have been announced!

The Community Foundation of St. Joseph County held the contest, which was open to any families participating in the Imagination Library program.

Over 170 entries were submitted, and 12 were awarded for being particularly outstanding. Take a look below!

Each winner was awarded a $25 Amazon gift card.

To learn more about the Imagination Library program, click here.

