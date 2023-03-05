Violent felon arrested after traffic stop in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road on Saturday morning led to the arrest of a man who they say is a “serious violent felon.”

The Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies was traveling west on the toll road near the 46-mile marker around 9:55 a.m. when they decided to make a U-turn in a center-median crossover. That’s when the deputy noticed an eastbound silver passenger vehicle that was speeding.

The deputy caught up to the vehicle near the 48-mile marker. The deputy then paced the vehicle and determined it was traveling at 95 mph, so the deputy initiated a traffic stop near the 49-mile marker.

The driver was identified as Devonce Whitesides, 28, of Terre Haute. During the traffic stop, probable cause was established to search his vehicle. During the search, deputies found a 9mm KEL-TEC PF-9 pistol concealed inside.

Whitesides was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. He remains at the LaPorte County Jail on a $20,000 cash-only bond through La Porte County Circuit Court.

