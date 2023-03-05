Paw Paw firefighter killed in line of duty laid to rest

PAW PAW, Mich. (WNDU) - A Paw Paw firefighter who was killed in the line of duty has been laid to rest.

Lt. Ethan Quillen, 28, was killed on Feb. 22 when a power line fell on him while his crew was responding to a report of a tree that fell onto a power line during an ice storm.

According to our sister station WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, Quillen was an unpaid volunteer firefighter who joined the Paw Paw Fire Department in 2019. He also served in the U.S. Marines.

Public visitation began Saturday morning at Paw Paw High School and funeral services followed. The funeral began with a call to worship then a eulogy by Paw Paw Fire Chief Jim DeGroff.

“When he answered a single question during his interview in 2019, he was asked what type of compensation he was looking for and he responded with ‘I want no compensation. I just want to serve my community,’” DeGroff said. “These were not just empty words to him. He was truly dedicated to what he believed in and his passion for firefighting was honorable.”

After the funeral, Quillen’s body was placed on a Paw Paw fire truck. Dozens in the community lined the streets near the Paw Paw Fire Department as fire trucks and emergency vehicles escorted Quillen to Oakwood Cemetery in Allegan, where a private burial service was held.

Quillen leaves behind a wife and a 2-year-old daughter, A GoFundMe for Quillen’s family was made by the Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department. To donate, click here.

Lt. Ethan Quillen (Paw Paw Fire Department)

