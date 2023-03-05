Paw Paw firefighter killed in line of duty laid to rest

Public visitation and funeral services for Lt. Ethan Quillen were held on Saturday at Paw Paw...
Public visitation and funeral services for Lt. Ethan Quillen were held on Saturday at Paw Paw High School. A private burial service followed in Allegan.(WOOD-TV)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAW PAW, Mich. (WNDU) - A Paw Paw firefighter who was killed in the line of duty has been laid to rest.

Lt. Ethan Quillen, 28, was killed on Feb. 22 when a power line fell on him while his crew was responding to a report of a tree that fell onto a power line during an ice storm.

According to our sister station WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, Quillen was an unpaid volunteer firefighter who joined the Paw Paw Fire Department in 2019. He also served in the U.S. Marines.

Public visitation began Saturday morning at Paw Paw High School and funeral services followed. The funeral began with a call to worship then a eulogy by Paw Paw Fire Chief Jim DeGroff.

“When he answered a single question during his interview in 2019, he was asked what type of compensation he was looking for and he responded with ‘I want no compensation. I just want to serve my community,’” DeGroff said. “These were not just empty words to him. He was truly dedicated to what he believed in and his passion for firefighting was honorable.”

After the funeral, Quillen’s body was placed on a Paw Paw fire truck. Dozens in the community lined the streets near the Paw Paw Fire Department as fire trucks and emergency vehicles escorted Quillen to Oakwood Cemetery in Allegan, where a private burial service was held.

Quillen leaves behind a wife and a 2-year-old daughter, A GoFundMe for Quillen’s family was made by the Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department. To donate, click here.

Lt. Ethan Quillen
Lt. Ethan Quillen(Paw Paw Fire Department)
Lt. Ethan Quillen
Lt. Ethan Quillen(Paw Paw Fire Department/WOOD-TV)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather - Sunday, March 5, 2023

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

Special teams coach Brian Mason moving on from Notre Dame after one season

Updated: 9 hours ago
Special teams coach Brian Mason moving on from Notre Dame after one season

News

Indiana boys basketball sectionals weekend 2023

Updated: 9 hours ago
Indiana boys basketball sectionals weekend 2023

News

Elkhart Indiana Black Expo conference

Updated: 10 hours ago

Latest News

News

Healthy Mind, Body & Spirit: Indiana Black Expo holds healthcare conference in Elkhart

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
They also offered workshops led by prominent members of the black community about voting rights, dressing for success, and how to build a small business.

News

Lego build

Updated: 13 hours ago
Saturday from 10 to 5 -- and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., The group will be showcasing a big city build. With the group contributing various elements to create a city.

News

Elkhart Black Expo Health Conference

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

2 dead in LaPorte County crash

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash in LaPorte County.

News

2 dead in LaPorte County crash

Updated: 14 hours ago
Sheriff's deputies said 40-year-old Todd Williamson of Mill Creek was driving a pickup east on County Road 800 South shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday.

News

Memorial fund set up for ISP trooper

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A memorial fund has been set up for an Indiana State Police trooper killed in the line of duty Friday.