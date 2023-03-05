Notre Dame blown out in ACC semis; now await tournament fate

GREENSBORO, NC (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team saw their bid for an ACC tournament title come to an end Saturday as they were blown out by Louisville 64-38.

Irish point guard Olivia Miles sat out again, and without their floor general the Notre Dame offense fell stagnant. The team shot a putrid 31% from the field and ended the game with just one 3-pointer made. Aside from the lack of scoring, Notre Dame also lost the rebound and turnover battles each by double digits.

The Irish now wait for Selection Sunday (March 12th) to learn where they’ll land in this year’s NCAA tournament.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.