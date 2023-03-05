Memorial fund set up for ISP trooper

Master Trooper James Bailey was assisting other drivers on i-69 in DeKalb County during a traffic backup when he learned of a vehicle fleeing officers that was
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - A memorial fund has been set up for an Indiana State Police trooper killed in the line of duty Friday.

Master Trooper James Bailey was assisting other drivers on i-69 in DeKalb County during a traffic backup when he learned of a vehicle fleeing officers that was approaching his location.

Bailey attempted to lay down stop sticks to stop the car and was struck by the suspect vehicle.

Officials said Bailey was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The suspect is preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement while causing death of a police officer.

Donations for Bailey can be given to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation by following the link below.

Bailey, a nearly 16-year veteran of ISP, is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

https://indianafallen.org/fallen-heroes

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Sip of Water Saturday evening; More melting Sunday
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
1 adult dead, 1 child injured after South Bend house fire
Road worker killed after getting hit by pickup truck in Van Buren County
Local Indiana boys basketball Sectionals postponed due to inclement weather

Latest News

Master Trooper James Bailey was assisting other drivers on i-69 in DeKalb County during a...
MEMORIAL FUND FOR TROOPER
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Sip of Water Saturday evening; More melting Sunday
The Western Michigan LEGO Users Group shows off masterpiece, Big City Build