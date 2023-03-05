Memorial fund set up for ISP trooper

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - A memorial fund has been set up for an Indiana State Police trooper killed in the line of duty Friday.

Master Trooper James Bailey was assisting other drivers on i-69 in DeKalb County during a traffic backup when he learned of a vehicle fleeing officers that was approaching his location.

Bailey attempted to lay down stop sticks to stop the car and was struck by the suspect vehicle.

Officials said Bailey was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The suspect is preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement while causing death of a police officer.

Donations for Bailey can be given to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation by following the link below.

Bailey, a nearly 16-year veteran of ISP, is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

https://indianafallen.org/fallen-heroes

