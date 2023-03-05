Irish go out with a whimper in regular season finale; lose to Clemson 87-64

CLEMSON, S.C. (WNDU) - Just days after an impassioned performance in head coach Mike Brey’s home finale led Notre Dame to a win over top-25 opponent Pittsburgh, the team fell flat in a road contest with Clemson, losing by 23.

Cormac Ryan led the way for Notre Dame in the scoring department, posting 19 points. Matt Zona scored a career-high 10.

The Irish have a couple of days before they start play in the ACC tournament; they’ll tip off against Virginia Tech on March 7th.

