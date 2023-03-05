Irish go out with a whimper in regular season finale; lose to Clemson 87-64

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey walks off the court after an NCAA college basketball game...
Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey walks off the court after an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)(Michael Caterina | AP)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (WNDU) - Just days after an impassioned performance in head coach Mike Brey’s home finale led Notre Dame to a win over top-25 opponent Pittsburgh, the team fell flat in a road contest with Clemson, losing by 23.

Cormac Ryan led the way for Notre Dame in the scoring department, posting 19 points. Matt Zona scored a career-high 10.

The Irish have a couple of days before they start play in the ACC tournament; they’ll tip off against Virginia Tech on March 7th.

