Irish go out with a whimper in regular season finale; lose to Clemson 87-64
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (WNDU) - Just days after an impassioned performance in head coach Mike Brey’s home finale led Notre Dame to a win over top-25 opponent Pittsburgh, the team fell flat in a road contest with Clemson, losing by 23.
Cormac Ryan led the way for Notre Dame in the scoring department, posting 19 points. Matt Zona scored a career-high 10.
The Irish have a couple of days before they start play in the ACC tournament; they’ll tip off against Virginia Tech on March 7th.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.