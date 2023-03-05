‘Healthy Mind, Body & Spirit; Indiana Black Expo holds healthcare conference in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo held its first healthcare conference at the Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center.

The conference’s theme was “Man-Up: Healthy Mind, Body, and Spirit,” focusing on the health of black men and encouraging them to overcome some of their anxiety when seeking medical care.

“We just felt like health care, especially in the African American community, isn’t where it should be,” says President of the Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo Robert Taylor. “People are scared to go to the doctor for one reason or another, so we just went out and got all the partners together and said, let’s figure out how to provide some basic screenings and some basic conversation pieces on how to better ourselves.”

As part of the conference, they offered free health care screenings, including blood pressure screenings and A1C tests, as high blood pressure (hypertension) and diabetes affect black men nearly two times more than their white counterparts.

“I’m supporting what ‘Man Up’ is advocating, which is good health, and trying to make sure that health services and the gaps that are pretty prevalent relative to certain communities are closed, so we want not just the health screenings, but an on-going relationship with men’s health,” says Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson (D).

Alongside the health conference, they also offered workshops led by prominent members of the black community about voting rights, dressing for success, and how to build a small business.

“We brought in some professional people who own companies that talked about why you should wear a certain kind of tie, or why you should wear a certain kind of shoe, or what kind of jacket you should wear,” Taylor added. “Why wear a tuxedo versus a regular suit, and how to find some cheap ways to make it look like you belong.”

At Saturday’s event, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson sat down and spoke with community members about the progress happening in the city.

“We have scheduled, planned, and executed investments all over the city, and we will continue to do so because what’s best for our community as a whole is for it to grow,” Mayor Roberson noted.

Mayor Roberson went on to explain what kind of city he envisions Elkhart becoming, saying:

“With the goal of making Elkhart a better city, a city that actually cares and attracts people, a city that makes sure it is taking care of its own, and we can work to do so because we have such a wide range of talent that is in our community. It’s just a matter of finding the appropriate places where they can fit in and be able to be of service to one another.”

He concluded by speaking on the importance of serving others and that our character should far outweigh our characteristics.

“You know, I think it’s important for everyone, black, brown, and white communities, to understand that they can serve each other and not feel divided but feel unified in doing so,” Mayor Roberson said. “I just happen to be the first African American mayor; I want to be the best mayor the city has ever had that happens to be black.”

The Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo Health Conference concludes Sunday with the Cancer Awareness Gospel Brunch at 2 p.m. at New Vision of Life Church.

New Vision of Life Church is located at 400 W Mishawaka Rd, Elkhart, IN 46517.

