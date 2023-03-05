Do-or-die game 3 Sunday for Notre Dame Hockey

Notre Dame and Michigan state head for Game 3 in their B1G tournament matchup
Notre Dame and Michigan state head for Game 3 in their B1G tournament matchup(WNDU)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:25 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame struck first, but Michigan State laughed last on Saturday as the Spartans rattled off four unanswered goals to bury the Irish in their own building by a final score of 4-2.

Solag Bakich and Jack Adams each pitched in a goal for the Irish, who were able to win with just one score in Friday’s game 1 of the teams’ opening series of the B1G Tournament. The best-of-three series now heads towards a decisive game 3 on Sunday at Compton Family Ice Arena. Game 3 is scheduled to start at 6 P.M.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 boys, 1 girl hospitalized after Elkhart County crash
Emergency crews responded to a house fire in downtown Elkhart.
5 injured in downtown Elkhart house fire
Bailey, 50, of Auburn, IN, was killed in the line of duty on Friday, March 3, 2023.
ISP: Ft. Wayne trooper struck, killed by car in line of duty
A Woman in Mississippi says she is shocked that the water company has billed her $11,000.
‘I can’t pay that’: Woman wants answers after an $11,000 bill from the water company
The speakeasy will be called "The Study," and it will keep a library theme.
Old Carnegie Library building to be repurposed as comedy club

Latest News

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey walks off the court after an NCAA college basketball game...
Irish go out with a whimper in regular season finale; lose to Clemson 87-64
Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey reacts to a play as her team takes on Pittsburgh during the...
Notre Dame blown out in ACC semis; now await tournament fate
Irish top MSU in game 1 of B1G Quarterfinals
Notre Dame tops NC State to reach ACC semifinals