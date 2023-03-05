Do-or-die game 3 Sunday for Notre Dame Hockey

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame struck first, but Michigan State laughed last on Saturday as the Spartans rattled off four unanswered goals to bury the Irish in their own building by a final score of 4-2.

Solag Bakich and Jack Adams each pitched in a goal for the Irish, who were able to win with just one score in Friday’s game 1 of the teams’ opening series of the B1G Tournament. The best-of-three series now heads towards a decisive game 3 on Sunday at Compton Family Ice Arena. Game 3 is scheduled to start at 6 P.M.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.