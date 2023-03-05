Brian Mason leaving ND Football for pro gig with Colts

By Drew Sanders
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:51 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brian Mason, Notre Dame’s special teams coach this past season, is reportedly moving on to green... er, bluer pastures?

After just one season in South Bend, Mason has reportedly accepted a job with the Indianapolis Colts and their new head coach Shane Steichen.

Mason was a semi-finalist for the Broyles Award last season, given out each year to the nation’s top assistant. It’ll be the first pro gig for Mason, who spent the last 15 years coaching at the college level.

