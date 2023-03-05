2 dead in LaPorte County crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) -Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash in LaPorte County.

Sheriff’s deputies said 40-year-old Todd Williamson of Mill Creek was driving a pickup east on County Road 800 South shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday.

That’s when he drove across the westbound lane, off the road and hit a utility pole then a large tree.

Williamson was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in his pickup, 34-year-old Michelle Pacione of Union Mills was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology tests are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

