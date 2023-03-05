2 dead in LaPorte County crash

Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash in LaPorte County.
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) -Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash in LaPorte County.

Sheriff’s deputies said 40-year-old Todd Williamson of Mill Creek was driving a pickup east on County Road 800 South shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday.

That’s when he drove across the westbound lane, off the road and hit a utility pole then a large tree.

Williamson was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in his pickup, 34-year-old Michelle Pacione of Union Mills was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology tests are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Sip of Water Saturday evening; More melting Sunday
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
1 adult dead, 1 child injured after South Bend house fire
Road worker killed after getting hit by pickup truck in Van Buren County
Local Indiana boys basketball Sectionals postponed due to inclement weather

Latest News

Sheriff's deputies said 40-year-old Todd Williamson of Mill Creek was driving a pickup east on...
2 dead in LaPorte County crash
Master Trooper James Bailey was assisting other drivers on i-69 in DeKalb County during a...
Memorial fund set up for ISP trooper
Master Trooper James Bailey was assisting other drivers on i-69 in DeKalb County during a...
MEMORIAL FUND FOR TROOPER
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather