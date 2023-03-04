The Western Michigan LEGO Users Group shows off masterpiece, Big City Build

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The Western Michigan LEGO Users Group is showcasing its “Big City Build” at the Shadowland Ballroom in St. Joseph, Mich., this weekend.

Members of the Club each contribute various LEGO elements, whether it’s just the LEGO people, or entire buildings, to create the big city.

The city features some buildings and structures that you can find locally in the county, and members say it is always fun to show off their passion and hobby to the public, adding that sparking an interest in the next generation is one of their favorite parts.

“The joy that the kids have is almost sparking my own inner child, because I would have lost my mind if I saw something like this when I was a kid. The rain is always a big hit because it moves and runs around,” said Jason Spears, the Club President.

According to Spears, 20 new members have joined the group just this last year, helping to make this year’s “Big City Build” even more amazing than it’s been in years passed.

If you missed the showcase on Saturday, there’s another chance to see it on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

