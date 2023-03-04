Three people hospitalized from crash in Elkhart County

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital Friday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the accident around 3:30 P.M. on Friday near the intersection of County Road 7 and State Road 119. According to the sheriff’s office, a 1996 Toyota Land Cruiser was heading north on CR 7 when they attempted to stop at a stop sign, but due to the snow on the road they started to slide.

The Land Cruiser slid into the intersection and struck a 2016 GMC Sierra head on. All three people in the Land Cruiser were taken to the hospital by ambulance, after all complaining of head pain.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Forecast - Saturday, March 4, 2023
Slushy Saturday - But Warming Up & Turning Brighter!
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
1 adult dead, 1 child injured after South Bend house fire
Road worker killed after getting hit by pickup truck in Van Buren County
1 hurt in early morning shooting in South Bend